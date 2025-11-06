US House lawmakers probe Delta Air Lines on use of AI in ticket pricing

WASHINGTON :A group of two dozen U.S. House Democratic lawmakers asked Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian on Wednesday to answer questions about whether it will use generative artificial intelligence to help set ticket prices.

The lawmakers, including Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Jerrold Nadler, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Dan Goldman, in a letter seen by Reuters asked Delta to disclose if it will deploy AI to boost prices through "individualized, surveillance-based price discrimination."

Delta said Wednesday "there is no fare product Delta has ever used, is testing or plans to use that targets customers with individualized offers based on personal information or otherwise."