Logo
Logo

Business

US House lawmakers probe Delta Air Lines on use of AI in ticket pricing
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US House lawmakers probe Delta Air Lines on use of AI in ticket pricing

US House lawmakers probe Delta Air Lines on use of AI in ticket pricing

A Delta Air Lines sign hangs at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. February 17, 2025. REUTERS/Tim Evans/File Photo

06 Nov 2025 01:11AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :A group of two dozen U.S. House Democratic lawmakers asked Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian on Wednesday to answer questions about whether it will use generative artificial intelligence to help set ticket prices.

The lawmakers, including Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Jerrold Nadler, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Dan Goldman, in a letter seen by Reuters asked Delta to disclose if it will deploy AI to boost prices through "individualized, surveillance-based price discrimination."

Delta said Wednesday "there is no fare product Delta has ever used, is testing or plans to use that targets customers with individualized offers based on personal information or otherwise."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement