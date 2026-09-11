US House to take up bill aimed at curbing data center-driven electricity costs

Sept 10 : Republican lawmakers plan to bring legislation to the House floor next week that seeks to rein in electricity bill increases tied to data center expansion, a spokesperson for Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday.

The plan to hold a vote on the bipartisan Ratepayer Protection Act before the midterm elections was first reported by Axios.

"The bill will be on the floor of the House next week," Taylor Haulsee, a spokesperson for Johnson, said in an email.

Government officials nationwide are under pressure to take steps to prevent the soaring cost of data center power needs from being passed on to average households.