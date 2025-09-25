US implements EU trade deal, 15% autos tariffs retroactive to Aug 1

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump's administration said on Wednesday (Sep 24) it was formally implementing the US trade agreement with the European Union, confirming that a 15 percent duty rate for EU autos and auto parts began on Aug 1 and listing tariff exemptions for generic pharmaceuticals, aircraft and aircraft parts.

In a Federal Register notice, the Commerce Department and the US Trade Representative's office said they have amended the tariff schedule to implement the framework agreement reached with the EU in July that lowers the Republican president's tariffs to 15 percent on most imports from the EU, including autos.

The deal was subsequently modified to make the duty rate retroactive to Aug 1, but European automakers have been waiting for weeks for the formal US notice.

The US notice also specifies hundreds of products from the EU that are exempt from Trump's new tariffs, including natural resources such as cork lacking in the United States, all aircraft and aircraft parts, and generic pharmaceuticals and their ingredients and chemical precursors.

The notice is in line with a previous Trump executive order that offered certain exemptions from his "reciprocal" tariffs and so-called Section 232 national security duties to countries that negotiate trade deals with the United States.

Among items that would be exempted for EU exporters are graphite, nickel, rare earths, magnesium and certain other metals, as well as hundreds of electronic and mechanical components that are used in aircraft production.