At 15% US tariffs, EU says its trade still flows

BRUSSELS: United States tariffs of 15 per cent on European Union imports still allow trade to flow and the key factor is how those duties compare with other trading partners, a senior European Commission trade official said on Wednesday (Sep 3).

"There is a level ... where a tariff becomes prohibitive and trade will no longer flow, but with the 15 per cent all-inclusive that is not where we are," Sabine Weyand, director-general of the EU executive's trade division, told a European Parliament hearing.

Weyand, part of the EU team that struck a framework deal with the Trump administration in late July, urged lawmakers to support EU plans to remove its duties on US industrial products as part of the agreement.

TRADE HOLDS UP DESPITE DUTIES

Weyand said data from the second quarter showed EU-US trade had held firm, and in some sectors even increased, despite the tariff hike. The exception was car exports, which have faced a higher 27.5 per cent tariff.

"The US will not be able to produce all these products, which it has now made more expensive to import," she said, adding that EU competitiveness depended on Washington’s tariff level relative to other countries.