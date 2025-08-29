EU to scrap tariffs on US goods to pave way for lower car duties

BRUSSELS: The European Commission on Thursday (Aug 28) proposed removing duties on imported US industrial goods in return for reduced US tariffs on European cars, a key part of the trade agreement struck last month between the two sides.

The proposals mark the European Union’s first step in enacting the framework agreement reached on Jul 27 between US President Donald Trump and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. That deal saw the EU accept a broad 15 per cent tariff to avoid a damaging trade war.

The United States agreed to cut tariffs on EU-built cars to 15 per cent from 27.5 per cent from Aug 1, the date the legislative proposal was presented in Brussels.

TRADE WAR AVERTED

The agreement ended a conflict between the world’s two largest trading partners, although it remains asymmetric. Brussels must cut its own duties and purchase more US energy products, while Washington retains tariffs on 70 per cent of EU exports.

Trump has repeatedly railed against the EU, saying in February it was “formed to screw the United States”. He has also criticised the US trade deficit with the bloc, which stood at US$235 billion in 2024.

EU governments broadly accepted the deal as the lesser of two evils, noting Trump was otherwise set to impose 30 per cent tariffs on almost all EU imports.