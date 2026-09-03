US Justice Department pursuing hackers behind attack on X users

Sept 2 : The U.S. Justice Department is working with Elon Musk's X to track down those behind an attempted password-recovery attack targeting hundreds of thousands of users of the social media platform this week, U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Wednesday.

A password-recovery attack generally refers to attempts at gaining access to online accounts through the "forgot password" or account-recovery process.

Blanche, in a statement on X, said "sophisticated cyber criminals" attempted the attack but it was disrupted by the platform. He did not provide more details about the cyberattack.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Companies worldwide are grappling with a surge in AI-driven cyberattacks and ransomware that steal sensitive data and disrupt operations.

The White House in July said it was launching a coordination group for AI developers and critical infrastructure operators to share information on cybersecurity vulnerabilities identified by AI systems.