US plans to mandate a 1:1 ratio of domestically manufactured to imported chips, WSJ reports
The Trump administration is planning to ask chip companies to manufacture the same number of semiconductors in the U.S. as their customers import from overseas producers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
Companies that do not maintain a 1:1 ratio over time would have to pay a tariff, the report said citing people familiar with the concept.
Source: Reuters
