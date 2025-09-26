Logo
Logo

Business

US plans to mandate a 1:1 ratio of domestically manufactured to imported chips, WSJ reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US plans to mandate a 1:1 ratio of domestically manufactured to imported chips, WSJ reports

US plans to mandate a 1:1 ratio of domestically manufactured to imported chips, WSJ reports

FILE PHOTO: Computer motherboard and Intel chip appear in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

26 Sep 2025 12:19PM (Updated: 26 Sep 2025 12:51PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Trump administration is planning to ask chip companies to manufacture the same number of semiconductors in the U.S. as their customers import from overseas producers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Companies that do not maintain a 1:1 ratio over time would have to pay a tariff, the report said citing people familiar with the concept.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement