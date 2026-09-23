US probes Comma.AI over crashes tied to aftermarket driver assistance devices

WASHINGTON, Sept 23 : The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Wednesday it is investigating startup Comma.AI after reports of five crashes of vehicles using its aftermarket driver-assistance devices involving three reported deaths and 11 serious injuries.

NHTSA said vehicles with Comma devices reportedly struck five stopped or slow moving vehicles. Comma.AI says the devices that use open source software can allow for hands-free driving and reports more than 30,000 vehicles have logged 402 million miles with the devices.