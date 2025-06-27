US says deal with Beijing will expedite rare earth exports from China

WASHINGTON: The United States has reached an agreement with China on how to expedite rare earth shipments to the US, a White House official said on Thursday (Jun 26), amid efforts to end a trade war between the world's biggest economies.

President Donald Trump earlier said the United States had signed a deal with China on Wednesday, without providing additional details, and that there might be a separate deal coming up that would "open up" India.

During US-China trade talks in May in Geneva, Beijing committed to removing non-tariff countermeasures imposed against the United States since Apr 2, although it was unclear how some of those measures would be walked back.

As part of its retaliation against new US tariffs, China suspended exports of a wide range of critical minerals and magnets, upending the supply chains central to automakers, aerospace manufacturers, semiconductor companies and military contractors around the world.