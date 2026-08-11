US SEC exempts certain data center bonds from key securitization rules

Aug 10 : The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has made it easier for data center owners to sell asset-backed securities, as the AI boom expands deeper into financing markets.

The regulator's clarification came in response to a letter from law firm Latham & Watkins.

"We agree that the fixed-income or other securities issued in data center securitizations of the type described in your (Latham & Watkins's) letter are not asset-backed securities," the U.S. markets regulator said.

Asset-backed securities are investments created by pooling together financial assets that generate regular cash flows, then selling securities to investors that are backed by those cash flows.

Soaring demand for AI computing has pushed companies to seek new ways to raise capital needed for the expansion.