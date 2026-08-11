Logo
Logo

Business

US SEC exempts certain data center bonds from key securitization rules
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US SEC exempts certain data center bonds from key securitization rules

US SEC exempts certain data center bonds from key securitization rules

FILE PHOTO: United States Securities and Exchange Commission logo and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration created on April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration//File Photo

11 Aug 2026 07:27AM (Updated: 11 Aug 2026 07:35AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 10 : The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has made it easier for data center owners to sell asset-backed securities, as the AI boom expands deeper into financing markets.

The regulator's clarification came in response to a letter from law firm Latham & Watkins.

"We agree that the fixed-income or other securities issued in data center securitizations of the type described in your (Latham & Watkins's) letter are not asset-backed securities," the U.S. markets regulator said.

Asset-backed securities are investments created by pooling together financial assets that generate regular cash flows, then selling securities to investors that are backed by those cash flows.

Soaring demand for AI computing has pushed companies to seek new ways to raise capital needed for the expansion.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement