US seeks comment on Zoox petition to deploy robotaxis without steering wheels

WASHINGTON, March 10 : The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday it is seeking public comments on Amazon.com's self-driving unit Zoox to deploy up to 2,500 purpose-built, steering-wheel-free robotaxis.

Zoox filed a petition in August seeking approval with the auto safety agency saying they would provide at least an equivalent level of safety to human-driven vehicles.

"This marks a major milestone towards providing the American AV industry with a streamlined pathway to scaled commercial deployment of novel AV fleets," U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at a forum Tuesday, adding he has approved NHTSA’s next round of proposed updates to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards to account for vehicles without human drivers.