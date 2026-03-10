Logo
US seeks comment on Zoox petition to deploy robotaxis without steering wheels
Zoox, a self-driving vehicle owned by Amazon, is seen at the company's Headquarters during a test drive in Foster City, California, U.S. October 15, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

10 Mar 2026 09:27PM
WASHINGTON, March 10 : The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday it is seeking public comments on Amazon.com's self-driving unit Zoox to deploy up to 2,500 purpose-built, steering-wheel-free robotaxis.

Zoox filed a petition in August seeking approval with the auto safety agency saying they would provide at least an equivalent level of safety to human-driven vehicles.

"This marks a major milestone towards providing the American AV industry with a streamlined pathway to scaled commercial deployment of novel AV fleets," U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at a forum Tuesday, adding he has approved NHTSA’s next round of proposed updates to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards to account for vehicles without human drivers.

Source: Reuters
