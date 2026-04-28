Logo
Logo

Business

US signs energy and AI deals with Balkan countries as its influence widens
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US signs energy and AI deals with Balkan countries as its influence widens

US signs energy and AI deals with Balkan countries as its influence widens
Croatian Minister of Economy Ante Susnjar shakes hands with U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright during a ceremony of signing of an agreement on the day of the Three Seas Initiative Summit and Business Forum in Dubrovnik, Croatia, April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
US signs energy and AI deals with Balkan countries as its influence widens
Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, European Commissioner for the Mediterranean, Dubravka Suica, Austria's Federal Chancellor Christian Stocker, Bosnia and Herzegovina's Chair of the Council of Ministers Borjana Kristo, Montenegro's President Jakov Milatovic, Czech President Petr Pavel, Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics, Poland's President Karol Nawrocki, Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini, and U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright pose for a family photo during the Three Seas Initiative Summit, in Dubrovnik, Croatia, April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
US signs energy and AI deals with Balkan countries as its influence widens
Heads of states and other representatives attend the Three Seas Initiative Summit, in Dubrovnik, Croatia, April 28, 2026. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
28 Apr 2026 10:05PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DUBROVNIK, Croatia, April 28 : The United States and U.S. companies signed deals worth billions of dollars with Balkan countries on Tuesday, boosting Washington's energy presence in the region and backing AI development.

The U.S. is seeking to deepen ties and counter the influence of Russian oil and gas in southern Europe, having signed a long-term deal last year to export liquefied natural gas to Greece.

"President Trump is opening a new era of cooperation with southern, and central and eastern Europe," U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright told reporters at the Three Seas Initiative business forum in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

In Tirana, U.S. ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle signed a $6 billion, 20-year agreement between Venture Global and Aktor LNG USA to export LNG to Albania. 

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"This commitment strengthens energy security - and national security - across the entire region," Guilfoyle said on X.

The deal came as Wright confirmed U.S. backing for an agreement between Bosnia and Herzegovina and Croatia to build a gas pipeline carrying U.S. natural gas from an LNG terminal on the Croatian island of Krk to Bosnia.

The project, which aims to diversify Bosnia's energy supplies and reduce its reliance on Russian gas, will be financed and led by U.S. company AAFS Infrastructure and Energy LLC. The company is run by Jesse Binnall, a former Trump lawyer, and Joseph Flynn, the brother of Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

AAFS has said it would invest about 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) in the project.

Croatia and the U.S. also issued a joint statement on cooperation in civilian nuclear energy.

Separately, Croatian engineering company Rade Koncar and U.S.-based investment group Pantheon Atlas LLC signed a letter of intent to participate in an AI development and data centre project in central Croatia, estimated to be worth 50 billion euros. 

The plans envisage a facility with 1 gigawatt of power capacity for AI computing and cloud services, with construction tentatively due to start in 2027 and operations by 2029, subject to permits and grid upgrades.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement