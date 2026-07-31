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US signs letters of intent worth $874 million to boost semiconductor research
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US signs letters of intent worth $874 million to boost semiconductor research

US signs letters of intent worth $874 million to boost semiconductor research

Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

31 Jul 2026 02:29AM (Updated: 31 Jul 2026 02:33AM)
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July 30 : The U.S. Department of Commerce said on Tuesday it has signed letters of intent to provide $874 million in incentives to seven companies developing semiconductor technologies for AI and advanced computing systems.

The funding, to be issued under the CHIPS and Science Act, is part of a broader U.S. effort to strengthen domestic semiconductor production and reduce dependence on foreign suppliers.

Here are some details:

• GlobalFoundries will receive up to $300 million for the development of co-packaged optics, which combine light-based data transfer with AI processors for faster computing.

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• Kepler was allotted up to $245 million for new AI memory technology, while Multibeam Corporation will get up to $140 million for advanced chip-packaging equipment.

• Extropic, Thintronics, OBSIDIA Semiconductors and Aeluma will receive amounts ranging from $30 million to $75 million, for projects ranging from lower-power computing technologies and advanced chip materials to systems that detect counterfeit components.

• The Commerce Department added it will take minority equity stakes in each company as part of the funding agreements, pending further review before final awards.

Source: Reuters
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