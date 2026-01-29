US software stocks slump as AI disruption fears take over

Jan 29 : U.S. software stocks fell on Thursday after SAP's underwhelming cloud outlook and a post-earnings slide in ServiceNow deepened concerns that traditional providers are being outpaced by artificial-intelligence players.

Germany's SAP plunged more than 16 per cent as analysts flagged that its cloud backlog and 2026 revenue forecast fell short of projections. ServiceNow dropped 11 per cent despite forecasting annual subscription revenue above Wall Street estimates.

U.S. software stocks have posted double-digit declines in the past one year as investors feared that advances in AI capabilities, which include instant production of computer codes and apps at a cheaper rate, could challenge SaaS (software as a service) companies that sell subscription-based products to clients.

"The malaise in software sentiment persists, coupled with a seemingly paradoxical and vicious cycle of depressed valuations, with maintained, if not rising, investor expectations," J.P.Morgan analysts said in a note.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The double-whammy dragged Salesforce shares down 7.1 per cent. Photoshop maker Adobe lost 3.9 per cent and cloud security firm Datadog fell 8.3 per cent.

Investors also kept an eye on Microsoft, which said it had spent a record amount on AI in the last quarter and posted slower cloud-computing growth. Its shares slid 12.1 per cent.

Enterprise software services firm Atlassian slid 12.6 per cent, cloud security firm Zscaler lost 6.3 per cent, financial software company Intuit shed 7.8 per cent and marketing software firm HubSpot was down 11.5 per cent.

"All these software names are performing terribly because the market's kind of in our view pricing a worst-case scenario that software is dead because AI is disrupting the space," said Adam Turnquist, chief technical strategist for LPL Financial.

Software stocks were among the biggest decliners on the Nasdaq, while the S&P 500 Software and Services Index dropped 8.7 per cent to hit a nine-month low.

These companies have also turned to M&As to bolster their AI capabilities. Last year, ServiceNow purchased cybersecurity startup Armis for $7.75 billion, while Salesforce bought data management platform Informatica for $8 billion.

While software companies have struggled, chip-making and memory storage firms have emerged among the big winners of the AI race.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor Index and memory firms such as SanDisk and Western Digital have gained sharply in January, while the S&P 500 Software sector is down more than 13 per cent.