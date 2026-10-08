US suspending permanent residency program for Microsoft, Vance says

(In paragraph 2 corrects company name to HCL)

By Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 : US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that the federal government was suspending Microsoft from a program that allows skilled foreign workers to gain permanent residency, citing alleged fraud.

Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling added that some of the largest IT firms in the world would also be suspended from that program, including Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL and Capgemini, as well as Adobe. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He also said nine universities, including Harvard, Yale and Stanford, would be investigated for allegedly bringing in international students to undercut American wages. Labor Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito said subpoenas had already been served.