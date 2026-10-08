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US suspending permanent residency program for Microsoft, Vance says
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US suspending permanent residency program for Microsoft, Vance says

US suspending permanent residency program for Microsoft, Vance says
US Vice President JD Vance makes an H-1B fraud announcement during a press conference on anti-fraud initiatives in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House campus in Washington, D.C., US, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard
US suspending permanent residency program for Microsoft, Vance says
Microsoft signage is seen at the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, U.S., January 18, 2023. REUTERS/Matt Mills McKnight
08 Oct 2026 10:37PM (Updated: 08 Oct 2026 11:07PM)
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(In paragraph 2 corrects company name to HCL)

By Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 : US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that the federal government was suspending Microsoft from a program that allows skilled foreign workers to gain permanent residency, citing alleged fraud. 

Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling added that some of the largest IT firms in the world would also be suspended from that program, including Cognizant, Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCL and Capgemini, as well as Adobe. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

He also said nine universities, including Harvard, Yale and Stanford, would be investigated for allegedly bringing in international students to undercut American wages. Labor Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito said subpoenas had already been served. 

Source: Reuters
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