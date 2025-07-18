US Treasury's Bessent believes good tariff deal is possible, Japan PM Ishiba says

TOKYO: US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba that their countries can reach a "good agreement" on tariffs, Ishiba said on Friday (Jul 18) after meeting Bessent at his office in Tokyo.

Ishiba added that while no specific terms were discussed, such as the 25 per cent tariff US President Donald Trump has said he will impose on Japan from August, he asked Bessent to continue "active talks" with his top tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa.

Akazawa, who also joined the meeting, told reporters that both countries agreed to carry on a "constructive dialogue". Bessent left Ishiba's office without speaking to reporters.

The comments from top Japanese officials came after Bessent made a courtesy visit to Ishiba in Tokyo, before attending a US national day event on Saturday at World Expo 2025 in Osaka.

The White House did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.