US-UK tech deal cautiously restarts with focus on nuclear projects, FT reports

Feb 25 : The U.S. and Britain have tentatively restarted work on their multi-billion-pound "tech prosperity deal", which was paused last year after President Donald Trump piled pressure on the UK to cede ground in wider trade talks, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Senior U.S. and UK officials have initiated discussions about collaboration on civil nuclear technologies and on hosting a joint summit on fusion technologies, the report said, citing multiple people briefed on the talks.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.