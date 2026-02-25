Logo
US-UK tech deal cautiously restarts with focus on nuclear projects, FT reports
U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announce an agreement between the two countries as they hold a press conference at Chequers at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, Britain. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS

25 Feb 2026 08:17PM
Feb 25 : The U.S. and Britain have tentatively restarted work on their multi-billion-pound "tech prosperity deal", which was paused last year after President Donald Trump piled pressure on the UK to cede ground in wider trade talks, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Senior U.S. and UK officials have initiated discussions about collaboration on civil nuclear technologies and on hosting a joint summit on fusion technologies, the report said, citing multiple people briefed on the talks.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Source: Reuters
