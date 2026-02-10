Logo
US wants firms to commit to new AI data center compact, Politico reports
U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at the White House, in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 9, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon

10 Feb 2026 07:27AM
Feb 9 : President Donald Trump's administration wants technology companies to commit to a new compact concerning AI data centers, Politico reported on Monday, citing two administration officials.

The draft compact sets out commitments to make sure data centers do not raise household electricity prices, strain water supplies or undermine the energy grid, according to the report.

It also lays out that companies driving demand should carry the cost of new infrastructure.

Politico said the proposed agreement could be subject to change.

Source: Reuters
