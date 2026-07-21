Valeo to make drone motors in France for Harmattan AI

July 20 : Automotive supplier Valeo will develop and produce electric drone motors in France for defense technology firm Harmattan AI, the companies said on Monday.

The motors, designed for both civil and defense applications, will be manufactured without heavy rare earths to help secure the supply chain, they added.

• Production is scheduled to begin in early 2027 at a Valeo facility in France.

• Harmattan AI said the partnership helps maintain command of its production capabilities by addressing strategic vulnerabilities in the global supply chain.

• "This first contract in the drones sector leverages Valeo's industrial expertise to support national sovereignty," Valeo CEO Christophe Périllat said.