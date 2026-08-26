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Vanguard strikes deal for fintech platform Altruist
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Vanguard strikes deal for fintech platform Altruist

Vanguard strikes deal for fintech platform Altruist

The logo for Vanguard is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., June 1, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

26 Aug 2026 08:53PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2026 09:02PM)
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Aug 26 : Vanguard Group said on Wednesday it would acquire fintech platform Altruist, giving the asset manager greater access to independent financial advisers and expanding its wealth-management capabilities.

Here are some more details:

• While the terms of the deal were not disclosed, the Wall Street Journal said the transaction was worth roughly $4 billion, citing people familiar with the matter.

• Founded in 2018, Altruist is a wealth-management technology platform used by independent financial advisers. It is a competitor to Charles Schwab and Fidelity's custody businesses.

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• "As more investors in Vanguard funds choose to work with financial advisors, we see a significant opportunity to build on the strengths of two highly complementary organizations to help advisors serve clients more effectively," said Salim Ramji, CEO of Vanguard.

• The deal aligns with Ramji's strategy of expanding Vanguard's advice and wealth-management business as asset managers push further into serving affluent clients.

• Vanguard, which managed about $12 trillion in assets as of March 31, also acquired wealth-management technology provider Just Invest in 2021.

• Following the deal's close, Altruist will continue to run as a separate business under Vanguard's ownership.

• The transaction is expected to close later this year.

Source: Reuters
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