Dec 29 : ‌Data analytics firm Verisk said on Monday it had pulled the plug on its planned $2.35 billion acquisition of roofing software maker AccuLynx, pinning the termination on a regulatory review delay.

Verisk said the decision follows a notification ‌from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ‌that the agency had not completed its review of the transaction by the termination date of December 26.

The company had unveiled its plan to acquire AccuLynx in July, a deal that was initially expected ‍to close by the third quarter of 2025.

Verisk, which had extended the termination date to December 26, called off the deal last week after the merger ​was not completed ‌by the deadline.

"AccuLynx has notified Verisk that it believes Verisk's termination of the merger ​agreement is invalid. Verisk strongly disagrees with this assertion ⁠and intends to vigorously ‌defend against any such assertions," Verisk said in ​a statement.

AccuLynx and the FTC did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

With ‍the deal terminated, Verisk said it plans to redeem ⁠the $1.5 billion of debt that was issued in connection ​with the planned ‌acquisition.