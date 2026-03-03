Logo
Logo

Business

Versant announces $1 billion buyback plan after Comcast spin-off
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Versant announces $1 billion buyback plan after Comcast spin-off

Versant announces $1 billion buyback plan after Comcast spin-off

The company logo for Versant is displayed on a screen on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 21, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

03 Mar 2026 08:10PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2026 08:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

March 3 : Versant Media on Tuesday unveiled a $1 billion share buyback plan and reported a decline in annual revenue in the company's first results since the completion of its spin-off from Comcast, creating a business dominated by legacy linear cable networks.

Shares of the company jumped 6 per cent in premarket trading.

Traditional cable networks have seen a steady drop in viewership, a trend intensified by the popularity of on-demand content that offers greater choice and flexibility than scheduled broadcasts.

In response, Comcast separated most of its linear networks into Versant earlier this year, reducing its exposure to a business that has been steadily losing viewers and advertisers to digital‑first players such as Netflix.

Versant houses brands including CNBC, MS NOW, USA Network, Golf Channel, Oxygen, E!, SYFY, along with digital assets like Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes and GolfNow.

Versant's total revenue in 2025 fell 5.3 per cent to $6.69 billion.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement