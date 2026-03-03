Versant posts smaller-than-expected revenue decline, unveils $1 billion buyback

March 3 : Versant Media on Tuesday reported a smaller-than-expected decline in quarterly revenue and unveiled a $1 billion share buyback, in the first results for the owner of CNBC and MS Now since it was spun out of Comcast.

Shares of the company were up nearly 3 per cent in early trading.

The results indicate Versant's legacy linear cable business is holding up better than expected, even as the industry contends with a steady drop in traditional TV viewership amid the shift toward on-demand streaming that offers more choice and flexibility than scheduled broadcasts.

Versant shares have plunged about 20 per cent since their market debut in January, after Comcast spun off the business to curb its exposure to assets that have been steadily losing viewers and advertisers to digital-first players such as Netflix.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The newly formed company also houses brands including USA Network, Golf Channel, Oxygen, E!, SYFY, along with digital assets like Fandango, Rotten Tomatoes and GolfNow.

"About 60 per cent of our audience comes from news and sports," Versant Chief Executive Mark Lazarus said on a post-earnings call.

Versant is planning to roll out several direct-to-consumer initiatives, including a CNBC subscription service tailored towards retail investors.

Fandango, Versant's movie-ticketing platform, is set to launch an ad-supported streaming service later this year that will include films and television series from Versant's content library and distribution deals for free.

In the fourth quarter, Versant's revenue fell nearly 7 per cent to $1.61 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.57 billion, according to three analysts polled by LSEG.

Versant's revenue for 2025 fell 5.3 per cent to $6.69 billion.

The company expects revenue to be between $6.15 billion and $6.4 billion this year, compared with estimates of $6.34 billion.