Victoria's Secret pulls down website amid security incident
FILE PHOTO: Shoppers stand in line as they wait for a Victoria's Secret store to open in Tysons, Virginia, U.S., November 27, 2020. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

29 May 2025 06:16AM (Updated: 29 May 2025 06:19AM)
DETROIT :Clothing and lingerie retailer Victoria’s Secret suspended most of the functionality of its website and some in-store services to “address a security incident,” according to a statement posted to the company’s website on Wednesday.

"We identified and are taking steps to address a security incident," a Victoria's Secret spokesperson told Reuters in an email on Wednesday. "We immediately enacted our response protocols, third-party experts are engaged, and we took down our website and some in-store services as a precaution."

The company’s Victoria's Secret and PINK stores remain open, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions about the nature of the incident or when it began.

The Ohio-based company operates roughly 1,350 retail stores across 70 countries. Victoria's Secret shares closed down about 7 per cent at $20.99 on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters
