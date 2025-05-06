Vietjet forms joint venture with Qazaq Air, will operate Boeing 737 jets

HANOI :Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet said on Tuesday it had bought a strategic stake in Kazakhstan's Qazaq Air to form a joint venture that will operate a fleet of at least 20 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Vietjet said the joint venture, Vietjet Qazaqstan, was part of its international expansion plans. It didn't provide details about the size of the stake it was buying in Qazaq Air.

"Vietjet Qazaqstan is a new generation low-cost airline, expected to become a strategic aviation bridge between Kazakhstan and Vietnam, Southeast Asia and international aviation centres," it said in the statement.

The joint venture has signed a deal with Boeing for services including software solutions, spare parts, technical assistance, and training programs for pilots and engineers.