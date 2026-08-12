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Vietnam considers second LNG term contract after deal with Shell, document shows
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Vietnam considers second LNG term contract after deal with Shell, document shows

Vietnam considers second LNG term contract after deal with Shell, document shows

FILE PHOTO: The building of PetroVietnam headquarters is seen in Hanoi July 22, 2015. Police in Vietnam said on Tuesday they had detained the recently ousted chairman of state oil and gas company PetroVietnam, Nguyen Xuan Son, on suspicion of fraud while he was leading the banking unit of conglomerate Ocean Group. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

12 Aug 2026 03:41PM
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HANOI, Aug 12 : State-controlled Petrovietnam Gas is sounding out suppliers for a possible tender to procure liquefied natural gas under a five-year contract, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

If agreed, it would be Vietnam's second term contract after a deal with Shell earlier this year, as the Southeast Asian manufacturing hub builds an LNG industry from scratch to help meet growing energy demand.

The request sent in June to potential suppliers under a "market sounding exercise" is for the supply of 250,000-450,000 metric tons for the Thi Vai Terminal, with delivery starting in January 2027 or later, the document shows. No tender has been announced yet.

In January 2026 PV GAS awarded its first term contract to date to Shell. The British energy giant will deliver the super-chilled fuel to Vietnam from 2027 to 2031, under a five-year supply deal for about 400,000 tons a year.

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The deal with Shell was finalised as Vietnam negotiated with the United States measures to reduce its large trade surplus with Washington, including via the purchase of LNG from U.S. firms.

No term deal with any U.S. firms has been announced as Hanoi and Washington continue negotiations for a trade deal while Vietnam faces higher U.S. tariffs than those on many peers.

Vietnam, which is seeking to reduce its reliance on coal and lower its carbon emissions, has two LNG terminals, both located in the south, which have been supplied under spot contracts.

Thi Vai Terminal run by PV GAS can handle 1 million tons a year and is being expanded to 3 million tons per year. It supplies two power plants with combined capacity of 1.5 gigawatts.

The other terminal, Cai Mep Terminal owned by AG&P LNG, has a capacity of 3 million tons per year.

Source: Reuters
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