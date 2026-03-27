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Vietnamese airlines to cut flights due to fuel supply constraints
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Business

Vietnamese airlines to cut flights due to fuel supply constraints

Vietnamese airlines to cut flights due to fuel supply constraints

An airplane of VietJet Airline taxis in front of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines airplane, at Noi Bai International Airport, in Hanoi, Vietnam, May 28, 2025. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

27 Mar 2026 12:33PM (Updated: 27 Mar 2026 12:37PM)
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Source: Reuters
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