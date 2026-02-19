Vietnamese airlines sign $30-billion deals for 90 Boeing jets

HANOI, Feb 19 : Three Vietnamese airlines signed deals with U.S. manufacturer Boeing on Thursday to buy a total of 90 aircraft, as Vietnam and the United States continue negotiations on a new trade deal.

The deals were signed during a visit to the United States by the head of Vietnam's Communist Party, To Lam, to attend the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace, an initiative launched by U.S. President Donald Trump to address global conflicts.

Vietnam Airlines signed a $8.1-billion agreement with Boeing to buy 50 narrow-body 737-8 jets, Vietnam Airlines said in a statement.

The airline is scheduled to take delivery of the aircraft between 2030 and 2032, it said in a statement, adding that this would increase its total fleet to approximately 151 aircraft by 2030.

The country's flag carrier is also in talks with Boeing for the additional purchase of 30 wide-body planes with a value of up to $12 billion, it said.

Vietnam's newly established Sun PhuQuoc Airways also signed a $22.5 billion deal with Boeing on Thursday to buy 40 787-9 Dreamliner jets, it said.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese budget airline Vietjet secured a $965 million financing deal with Griffin Global Asset Management for the purchase of 6 Boeing 737-8 aircraft.

Vietnam said early this month that it was willing to buy more American goods after the White House announced in October that the United States would keep tariffs on most Vietnamese goods at 20 per cent while removing duties on certain products.