Vietnam's Sun PhuQuoc Airways to receive 8 Airbus A330 planes by end-April 2027

HANOI, Aug 11 : Vietnam's Sun PhuQuoc Airways said it will receive its first four Airbus A330 wide-body aircraft this year and another four in 2027 as it seeks to expand to international markets.

• The first two A330 aircraft are scheduled to arrive in Vietnam next month and enter service immediately, while two more will be delivered by the end of this year, the airline said in a post on its official Facebook account.

• Another four A330 aircraft are expected to arrive in the first four months of 2027.

• The wide-body aircraft will help strengthen the airline's routes to South Korea, Russia, Kazakhstan, Japan and Australia, it said.

• The airline said it expected to take delivery of 40 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets from 2031 onwards.

• Sun PhuQuoc has said it aims to expand its aircraft fleet to 100 by the end of 2035.

• The airline started operations in November last year, focusing on serving tourists to Phu Quoc Island off the coast of southern Vietnam.

• In a separate statement, aviation training organization BAA Training said it was partnering with Sun PhuQuoc Airways for pilot training on Airbus narrow-body A320s.