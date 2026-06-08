Vimeo parent Bending Spoons files for US IPO

June 8 : Vimeo parent Bending Spoons filed for a U.S. initial public offering on Monday, as a busy summer IPO window takes shape.

The Milan-based company reported a net income of $27.5 million on revenue of $601 million in the three months ended March 31, compared with a net loss of $112.2 million on revenue of $259 million a year earlier.

The summer IPO window is off to a busy start with a flurry of offerings hitting the market in recent days as issuers rushed to get out ahead of SpaceX's impending blockbuster listing.

"We're expecting an active summer. The pipeline has been building for years, waiting for these conditions," said Matt Kennedy, senior strategist at Renaissance Capital, a provider of IPO-focused research and ETFs.

"It's valid to question how sustainable this rally is — volatility spikes are still very fresh in memory — but issuers, bankers, and investors will "dance while the music is playing" knowing that the window can slam shut suddenly."

Bending Spoons and some existing shareholders plan to sell shares in the offering. The listing could value the Italian tech company at around $20 billion, Reuters reported in April.

REVAMPING DIGITAL BRANDS

Founded in 2013, Bending Spoons has emerged as one of Europe's most prominent tech firms. Its business model is rooted in acquiring and revamping storied digital firms.

The firm has bulked up through a series of acquisitions, including storied internet brand AOL and events marketplace Eventbrite. It was valued at $11 billion in a funding round in October.

Bending Spoons' portfolio includes file-sharing service WeTransfer, note-taking app Evernote and video platform Vimeo.

A huge chunk of the firm's revenue comes from recurring subscriptions, providing a more predictable stream of income.

Bending Spoons' products served over 500 million monthly active users and more than 9 million monthly paying customers in March.

Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and Allen & Company are the global leads and joint bookrunning managers. Bending Spoons will list on the Nasdaq under the symbol "BSP."