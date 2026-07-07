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Vista Equity, Quinti Capital offer to buy French adtech firm Criteo, sources say
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Vista Equity, Quinti Capital offer to buy French adtech firm Criteo, sources say

Vista Equity, Quinti Capital offer to buy French adtech firm Criteo, sources say

The logo of advertising company Criteo is seen at the company headquarters in Paris, France, February 5, 2024. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

07 Jul 2026 05:10AM
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July 6 : Vista Equity Partners and investment firm Quinti Capital have offered to acquire French advertising-technology company Criteo, two sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

• The firms submitted an offer last week that valued Criteo at more than a 50 per cent premium to its recent share price, the sources said, declining to be identified because the information is not public.

• U.S.-listed shares of Criteo closed 21.4 per cent higher at $23.17 on Monday, giving it a market value of about $1.16 billion. Bloomberg News reported the development earlier in the day.

• Paris-based Criteo has not yet made a decision on how to respond to the takeover approach, the sources added.

• Criteo provides digital advertising and retail media services, using data and artificial intelligence to help brands and retailers target shoppers and drive online sales.

Source: Reuters
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