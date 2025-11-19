Volkswagen has secured chip supply for now, brand boss says

BERLIN :Volkswagen has secured sufficient chips for its production, the head of the carmaker's VW brand said on Tuesday, as other automotive firms still struggle with a supply shortage triggered by a trade dispute over manufacturer Nexperia.

Thomas Schaefer, head of the Volkswagen brand and member of the carmaker's management board, said that Europe's largest automaker had learned a lot from the chip crisis following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're secure at present," he said on the sidelines of an industry event when asked about the current shortage of Nexperia chips.