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Volkswagen in takeover talks with Chinese partner on Spanish battery plant, trade outlet reports
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Volkswagen in takeover talks with Chinese partner on Spanish battery plant, trade outlet reports

Volkswagen in takeover talks with Chinese partner on Spanish battery plant, trade outlet reports

FILE PHOTO: Volkswagen logo is seen in this illustration taken July 28, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

27 Jul 2026 08:34PM
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BERLIN, July 27 : Volkswagen and its Chinese partner Gotion are in advanced talks regarding a takeover of Volkswagen's battery plant in Valencia, Spanish trade publication La Tribuna de Automoción reported on Monday.

The process has involved high-level visits from the Chinese battery manufacturer's CEO to evaluate the operation, the report said, citing industry sources.

A spokesperson for Volkswagen had no immediate comment.

Source: Reuters
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