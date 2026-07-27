Volkswagen in takeover talks with Chinese partner on Spanish battery plant, trade outlet reports
BERLIN, July 27 : Volkswagen and its Chinese partner Gotion are in advanced talks regarding a takeover of Volkswagen's battery plant in Valencia, Spanish trade publication La Tribuna de Automoción reported on Monday.
The process has involved high-level visits from the Chinese battery manufacturer's CEO to evaluate the operation, the report said, citing industry sources.
A spokesperson for Volkswagen had no immediate comment.