Wall St scales fresh highs on tech earnings, US-China trade optimism

Wall Street's main indexes posted record closing highs for the second day in a row on Monday (Oct 27) as investors were hopeful about the prospects for a US-China trade deal and looked forward to a week packed with high-profile technology earnings and a widely expected US interest rate cut.

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are due to meet on Thursday to decide on a framework that could pause tougher US tariffs and China's rare-earth export curbs, easing market jitters around a trade war and sending Wall Street's "fear gauge" VIX down to a roughly one‑month low.

During weekend TV appearances, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent talked about agreements around China buying US soybeans and its rare-earth exports after two days of trade talks in Malaysia.

Along with the upcoming meeting, Bessent's comments boosted hopes for easing US-China tensions, said Scott Wren, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute in St Louis, Missouri.

Earnings from five of the "Magnificent Seven" megacap companies, Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, Amazon and Meta, later this week will test the market rally's endurance, which has largely depended on optimism around growth and capital expenditures related to artificial intelligence.

"With five of the Mag Seven reporting this week, what the market expects to hear is confirmation that all this AI CapEx is coming through, that the revenues and profits from AI are coming through," said Wren.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 337.47 points, or 0.71 percent, to 47,544.59. The S&P 500 advanced 83.47 points, or 1.23 percent, to 6,875.16 for its first close above the 6,800 level. The Nasdaq Composite gained 432.59 points, or 1.86 percent, at 23,637.46.

Among the S&P 500's 11 major sectors, three rallied sharply. Communication services added 2.3 percent with Alphabet's 3.6 percent rally leading the way.