Wall Street ends up, but Trump tariff speech sends futures lower

US stock indexes finished higher after a choppy trading session on Wednesday (Apr 2), falling early and then rebounding as investors made last-minute bets to position themselves ahead of US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff announcements.

Trump began speaking after Wall Street closed, and both S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures reversed gains as investors blanched at his sweeping tariff plans. S&P 500 futures were 1.6 percent lower as he spoke, with Nasdaq futures down 2.4 percent.

This suggested investors expect deep losses when Wall Street opens on Thursday.

Trump's sweeping orders included imposing a 10 percent baseline tariff on all imports to the US and higher duties on some of the country's biggest trading partners.

Volatility has gripped US markets in recent weeks as investors speculated about the scope of tariffs and their impact on the global economy, inflation and corporate earnings.

The CBOE Volatility Index known as Wall Street's fear gauge, has remained for the last three sessions around a level last seen in mid-March. Trading in that index closes at 4:15.

Some tariffs, including on steel, aluminum and autos, had already been announced, although Trump unveiled the specifics of his tariff policy during a White House Rose Garden ceremony at 4 pm ET (4 am, Singapore time).

"Words from presidents matter," said Christopher Wolfe, president and chief investment officer of Pennington Partners & Co. "They can, and do, change policy and the way corporate America responds to things. That's the weight we are all feeling now."