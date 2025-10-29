Wall Street indexes post record closing highs as Nvidia jumps, megacap earnings ahead

NEW YORK: All three major US stock indexes posted record closing highs again on Tuesday (Oct 28) as Nvidia shares gained following news it will build artificial intelligence supercomputers for the US energy department, and as investors were optimistic about corporate earnings ahead of key results from megacaps this week.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the company will build seven supercomputers for the US Department of Energy, and said the company has US$500 billion in bookings for its AI chips.

Nvidia's stock closed up 5 percent, adding over US$230 billion in market value and putting the company on the verge of becoming the first worth US$5 trillion.

Also boosting the market, Microsoft's shares gained 2 percent after the company reached a deal that allows OpenAI to restructure into a public benefit corporation while giving Microsoft a stake of 27 percent in the ChatGPT maker.

Quarterly results are expected this week from Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, and Meta Platforms. Investors are anxious for details from the companies on AI spending. Shares of Apple ended up just 0.1 percent, with the company earlier crossing US$4 trillion in market value for the first time.

"Momentum and earnings are pushing the market higher," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. "Earnings have been good," he said. "Of course, we're waiting for the big tech stocks."