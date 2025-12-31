Wall Street muted near the end of a banner year; gold rebounds

NEW YORK, Dec ‌30 : U.S. stocks edged lower on Tuesday, while gold bounced back and benchmark Treasury yields turned higher on the penultimate trading day of a turbulent year.

All three indexes dipped into negative territory shortly after the opening bell of what is likely to be a light-volume session, a subdued ending to a volatile year.

Having weathered a year of tariff wars, the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, and roiling geopolitical strife, all three U.S. indexes, along with their global counterparts, are set to log robust, double-digit gains.

"It's been a year of corporate resilience," said Ross Mayfield, investment strategy analyst at Baird in Louisville, Kentucky. "For all the anxiety about the state of the labor market consumer spending was still pretty good."

"People were ‌still mostly working and still mostly spending and that underlies the whole economy," Mayfield added.

Minutes from the ‌U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting of the year are expected later in the session, and should provide insight into the disagreement among its members regarding the central bank's decision to cut interest rates in December and shed light on the path forward of its monetary policy in 2026.

"There might be a little bit more attention paid (to the minutes) given the several dissents in the December meeting," Mayfield said. "The market is not expecting anything from January, so I think it'll be more about setting the stage for 2026."

On the geopolitical front, efforts to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war were complicated by Russian President Vladimir Putin's warning that Russia's negotiating stance will ‍toughen following its accusations that Kyiv attacked Putin's residential complex in Roshchino.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 127.26 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 48,334.67, the S&P 500 fell 10.70 points, or 0.15 per cent, to 6,895.04 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 39.80 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 23,434.55.

European shares climbed to all-time highs, with a boost from banking and commodities stocks.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 0.67 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 1,020.02.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.62 per cent, while Europe's broad FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 14.92 points, or 0.64 per cent.

Emerging market stocks rose 0.10 per cent to ​1,403.11. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed higher ‌by 0.07 per cent, at 722.25, while Japan's Nikkei fell 187.44 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 50,339.48.

Gold and silver prices rebounded from the prior session's steep selloff, largely attributable to year-end profit-taking following the precious metals' bumper year.

"Trees don't grow to the sky and the move in gold over the last ​couple of years - basically doubling - requires a longer period of consolidation," Mayfield said.

Gold remains poised to register its best year of gains since 1979.

Spot gold rose 0.67 per cent to $4,360.79 an ⁠ounce, while spot silver rose 5.5 per cent to $76.18 per ounce.

The dollar strengthened ahead ‌of the release of the Fed minutes, but remained on course for its steepest annual drop in eight years.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against ​a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, rose 0.24 per cent to 98.25, with the euro down 0.2 per cent at $1.1748.

Against the Japanese yen, the dollar strengthened 0.32 per cent to 156.54.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin gained 1.63 per cent to $88,665.04. Ethereum rose 1.55 per cent to $2,980.13.

The yield on benchmark U.S. 10-year notes ‍rose 1.8 basis points to 4.134 per cent, from 4.116 per cent late on Monday.

The 30-year bond yield rose 1.6 basis points to 4.8202 per cent from 4.804 per cent late on Monday.

The 2-year note yield, which ⁠typically moves in step with interest rate expectations for the Federal Reserve, fell 0.2 basis points to 3.463 per cent, from 3.465 per cent late on Monday.

Oil prices steadied amid fading hopes of an imminent Russia-Ukraine ​peace deal and rising Middle East tensions ‌concerning Yemen.

U.S. crude rose 0.46 per cent to $58.35 a barrel and Brent rose to $62.06 per barrel, up 0.19 per cent on the day.