Wall Street stocks buoyed by strong economic data, possible US-China trade talks

"I do think what today is saying is that the economy is a lot stronger than people thought and a lot more resilient in the face of all of these tariffs and fears about tariffs," said Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital in New York.



Apple fell after the iPhone maker trimmed its share buyback program by US$10 billion and CEO Tim Cook told analysts that tariffs could add about US$900 million in costs this quarter.



Oil giant Chevron and Exxon Mobil gained after both reported quarterly results.



Block slumped after cutting its profit forecast for 2025 and missing estimates for quarterly earnings.



Videogame maker Take-Two Interactive fell after it delayed the release of Grand Theft Auto VI to May 2026.