Wall Street stocks buoyed by strong economic data, possible US-China trade talks

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks advanced on Friday (May 2), notching the second straight week of gains, helped by strong economic data and potential easing of trade tensions between the US and China The US economy added 177,000 jobs in April, exceeding expectations, while the unemployment rate held steady at 4.2 per cent. The data helped to assuage concerns of an economic slowdown following a Commerce Department report, showing a contraction in US gross domestic product for the first time in three years, weighed down by a tariff-induced flood of imports "The stock market is cheering this morning's payroll report, but I have to point out that job growth did slow on the month, and I haven't seen too many comments about that," said Talley Leger, chief market strategist at The Wealth Consulting Group."I was a bit surprised because I was expecting a sharper slowdown given that the non-farm payroll survey happened the week after the tariffs were announced. So I think the market is taking this in a positive light."