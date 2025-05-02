Commentary: Will Shein, Temu falter now that US has cracked down on cheap Chinese imports?

SINGAPORE: “Total chaos.” A friend who heads a cross-border e-commerce logistics company told me what happened on the ground in February – the last time United States President Donald Trump tried to end the de minimis exemption that allowed parcels valued US$800 and below to enter the US tax-free.

Scheduled cargo planes failed to depart from China to the US; goods that had been flown in piled up at customs, as were the halls with people – like my friend, many companies had sent employees out to deal with the mess. Add on the 10 per cent extra tariff on Chinese imports Mr Trump had ordered to effect on the same day, and logistics companies did not know how and how much to charge their client.

That policy change was paused on Feb 5, after slightly more than 24 hours it came into effect, during which the authorities and US Postal Service (a major delivery player of low-value parcels) made a lot of sometimes conflicting changes and U-turns.

Low-value parcels from China are now set to lose their tax-free status more definitively from Friday (May 2), an order made on Mr Trump’s so-called “Liberation Day” when he slapped tariffs on all trading partners.