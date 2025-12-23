Logo
Waymo resumes San Francisco service after power outage pause
FILE PHOTO: A Waymo car is halted on the road amid a power outage in San Francisco, California, U.S., December 20, 2025, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video .Video obtained by Reuters/via REUTERS/File Photo
Waymo resumes San Francisco service after power outage pause
A customer exits a Waymo driverless taxi in San Francisco, California, U.S., September 28, 2024. REUTERS/Laure Andrillon
23 Dec 2025 01:45AM
Dec 22 : ‌Alphabet unit Waymo said on Monday it resumed its ride-hailing service in the San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday, a day after temporarily suspending operations due to a ‌widespread power outage that snarled ‌traffic and gridlocked parts of the city.

The company paused service Saturday evening following a fire at a PG&E substation that knocked out power to roughly ‍one-third of the city, affecting about 130,000 residents and forcing some businesses to close temporarily.

Waymo said most trips already underway ​ended normally before ‌vehicles returned to depots or pulled over.

"We are focused on rapidly ​integrating the lessons learned from this event, and ⁠are committed to ‌earning and maintaining the trust ​of the communities we serve every day,” a Waymo spokesperson said.

Waymo said ‍it was committed to ensuring its technology ⁠better adapts to traffic conditions during similar ​disruptions.

Source: Reuters
