Logo
Logo

Business

Waymo vows to improve emergency response protocols after San Francisco power outage
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Waymo vows to improve emergency response protocols after San Francisco power outage

Waymo vows to improve emergency response protocols after San Francisco power outage
Waymo driverless taxi drives in lower Manhattan in New York City, U.S., November 26, 2025. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Waymo vows to improve emergency response protocols after San Francisco power outage
A Waymo car is halted on the road amid a power outage in San Francisco, California, U.S., December 20, 2025, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video .Video obtained by Reuters/via REUTERS
24 Dec 2025 09:50AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, ‌Dec 23 : Alphabet unit Waymo said on Tuesday it will expand first responder engagement, improve its emergency response protocols and roll ‌out updates to allow ‌its vehicles to navigate intersections more decisively, following incidents of stalled Waymo robotaxis after a San Francisco power outage.

Waymo ‍paused service Saturday evening following a fire at a PG&E substation that knocked out power ​to roughly ‌one-third of the city, affecting about 130,000 residents ​and forcing some businesses to close ⁠temporarily.

A California ‌regulator said on Monday ​it was looking into incidents in which Waymo's robotaxis ‍stalled in parts of San ⁠Francisco because of the outage.

(Reporting ​by Kanishka Singh ‌in Washington; Editing ‍by ​Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement