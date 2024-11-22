What you need to know about Adani's US bribery indictment

BENGALURU: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani has been indicted by US prosecutors for his alleged role in a US$265 million scheme to bribe Indian officials, sending shockwaves across his eponymous US$142 billion ports-to-soybeans business conglomerate.

Here is what you need to know about the US indictment.

THE MAJOR US INDICTMENT

Gautam Adani, one of world's richest people, faces his biggest challenge after being charged with seven others for alleged bribery related to power supply deals from energy projects in India, with US authorities calling it "The Corrupt Solar Project".

Adani Group says the allegations are baseless and has vowed to seek "all possible legal recourse".

There is a growing spotlight on Sagar Adani, a millennial scion of the company who kept track of hundreds of millions of dollars of alleged bribes to Indian officials, in notes the prosecutors described as "bribe notes".

The alleged bribes caught the attention of US authorities as Adani's companies were raising funds from U.S.-based investors in several transactions starting 2021.