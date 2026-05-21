White House briefs AI firms on plans for model review, the Information reports

May 20 : The White House's Office of the National Cyber Director hosted a briefing for leading AI companies on a planned executive order that would empower intelligence and other government agencies to review advanced AI models before their release, the Information reported on Wednesday.

The National Cyber Director hosted a meeting on Tuesday with companies including OpenAI, Anthropic and Reflection AI, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

U.S. President Donald Trump could sign the executive order as soon as Thursday, the report said, adding that the order would establish a voluntary framework under which developers of frontier AI models would be required to notify the U.S. government ahead of major releases.

As part of the framework, the companies could share advanced models with government agencies up to 90 days before public launch, the report said.

OpenAI and Reflection AI did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments, while Anthropic declined to comment.