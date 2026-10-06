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Wikipedia operator says OpenAI's rogue agents possibly tied to data service disruption in May
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Wikipedia operator says OpenAI's rogue agents possibly tied to data service disruption in May

Wikipedia operator says OpenAI's rogue agents possibly tied to data service disruption in May

FILE PHOTO: OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration created on June 11, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

06 Oct 2026 02:38AM
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WASHINGTON, Oct 5 : The Wikimedia Foundation, which operates the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, says that OpenAI's rogue agents were possibly tied to data service disruption that the encyclopedia experienced in May.

In a blog post issued on Monday, Wikimedia said it could confirm "that we have discovered some activity by these 'rogue' OpenAI agents on Wikimedia platforms," including a May incident that resulted in a "partial outage" of its data service.

OpenAI did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Source: Reuters
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