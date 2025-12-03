Logo
WLF to launch real-world asset products in January, co-founder says
Zach Witkoff, Co-Founder and CEO of World Liberty Financial delivers remarks, as Eric Trump applauds, before ringing the opening bell to celebrate the closing of ALT5’s $1.5 billion offering and adoption of its $WLFI Treasury Strategy at the Nasdaq Market, in New York City, U.S., August 13, 2025. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

03 Dec 2025 05:28PM
DUBAI, Dec 3 : World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture backed by U.S. President Donald Trump's family, will launch its suite of real-world asset products at the beginning of the first quarter in January, co-founder Zach Witkoff announced on Wednesday during an event in Dubai.

USD1, WLF's stablecoin, was used by an Abu Dhabi-backed MGX firm to pay for their investment in Binance this year.

The announcement came during a two-day event organized by Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange two-day event in Dubai featuring senior company and industry executives.

Source: Reuters
