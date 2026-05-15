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World Bank forecasts Vietnam 2026 economic growth to slow to 6.8%
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World Bank forecasts Vietnam 2026 economic growth to slow to 6.8%

World Bank forecasts Vietnam 2026 economic growth to slow to 6.8%

The skyline of Hanoi is seen from a building at night December 1, 2011. The country's population density is nearly 260 people for each square km, six times above the world's average, the local media said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Kham (VIETNAM - Tags: CITYSPACE SOCIETY)

15 May 2026 12:03PM (Updated: 15 May 2026 12:10PM)
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HANOI, May 15 : Vietnam's economic growth is expected to slow to 6.8 per cent this year from an expansion of 8 per cent last year, the World Bank said on Friday.

The country's outlook remains solid but risks remain elevated in the near term, the bank said in a statement.

• "Softer global conditions are making Vietnam's external environment more challenging, with the oil shock adding to the downside risks," WB director for Vietnam, Mariam J. Sherman, said.

• Vietnam targets annual GDP growth of at least 10 per cent for this year and the rest of the decade.

• The country is facing inflationary pressures triggered by the Iran war, leaving April inflation higher than the government's target of 4.5 per cent.

Source: Reuters
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