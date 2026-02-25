Wynn Resorts says hackers stole employee data

Feb 24 : Wynn Resorts on Tuesday said hackers had obtained employee data and that the company was investigating the breach.

Michael Weaver, Wynn's chief communications officer, said in an email Tuesday that the company learned that "an unauthorized third party acquired certain employee data," and that the company launched an investigation and brought in external cybersecurity experts.

"The unauthorized third party has stated that the stolen data has been deleted," Weaver said. "We are monitoring and to date have not seen any evidence that the data has been published or otherwise misused."

Weaver said the incident "has had no impact on our guest experience, our operations or our physical properties, which are all fully operational and open for business."

Weaver did not answer questions about the number of people whose data was stolen, or if the company paid any money to the hackers.

A representative of the hacking group told Reuters in an online chat Friday they were demanding 22.34 bitcoin, worth roughly $1.5 million. The representative for the group would not comment on any payment on Tuesday, but also said the data had been deleted.