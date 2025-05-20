Logo
Business

Xiaomi has started mass producing self-developed Xring O1 chip
Business

Xiaomi has started mass producing self-developed Xring O1 chip

Xiaomi has started mass producing self-developed Xring O1 chip

FILE PHOTO: The Xiaomi logo is seen at a Xiaomi shop, in Shanghai, China May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

20 May 2025 10:47AM
SHANGHAI :Xiaomi's founder Lei Jun said on Tuesday that the company has started mass production of its self-developed Xring O1 advanced mobile chip.

The first two products to be powered by the chip will be the Xiaomi 15S Pro smartphone and the Xiaomi Pad 7 Ultra, he said on his personal Weibo account.

Xiaomi plans to hold a launch event for the products on Thursday.

On Monday, Lei said Xiaomi had invested 13.5 billion yuan ($1.87 billion) to develop the Xring O1, and that it planned to invest at least 50 billion yuan more in chip design over at least 10 years.

($1 = 7.2227 yuan)

Source: Reuters
