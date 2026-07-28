Xylem raises annual profit forecast as AI growth lifts demand for water-treatment equipment

July 28 : Xylem on Tuesday raised its 2026 profit forecast after its second-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates, as cost savings and price increases boosted profitability amid strengthening AI infrastructure demand.

Shares of the company rose more than 2 per cent in premarket trading.

• The water-management company now expects 2026 adjusted earnings of $5.55 to $5.70 per share, compared with its previous forecast of $5.35 to $5.60 per share.

• CEO Matthew Pine said the expansion of AI infrastructure has increased demand for water solutions across semiconductor manufacturing, power generation, mining and other industries.

• "The demand drivers behind our business continue to strengthen," Pine said, citing growing investment by utilities and industrial customers.

• Xylem now expects annual revenue of about $9.2 billion compared to its prior range of $9.2 billion to $9.3 billion.

• Analysts on average expect 2026 adjusted profit of $5.54 per share and revenue of $9.25 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

• On an adjusted basis, quarterly profit stood at $1.46 per share, above analysts' estimate of $1.34 per share.

• Xylem's quarterly revenue rose 2 per cent to $2.34 billion, in line with analysts' estimates.

• Revenue in Xylem's water infrastructure business rose 5 per cent to $683 million.

• Its water solutions and services segment recorded a 3 per cent increase in revenue to $644 million.