Logo
Logo

Business

Yen surges against the dollar, analysts suspect official yen buying intervention
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Yen surges against the dollar, analysts suspect official yen buying intervention

Yen surges against the dollar, analysts suspect official yen buying intervention

FILE PHOTO: A Japanese yen note is seen in this illustration photo taken June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

30 Jul 2026 10:12PM (Updated: 30 Jul 2026 10:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK, July 30 : The yen rose sharply against the dollar on Thursday, in a move analysts said bore the hallmarks of official intervention by Japanese authorities to prop up the battered currency.

The dollar fell by as much as 3 per cent to 158.34 , down from 40-year highs hit earlier this week.

It was not immediately clear what drove the market move or whether Japanese authorities were in the market.

Markets have been on alert for yen-buying by Japanese authorities, who have warned of action for months as currency weakness exacerbates the cost-of-living impact of rocketing energy import prices.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

The Japanese finance ministry’s foreign exchange division, which directs intervention, could not be reached immediately for comment.

"There has been a sharp move lower in dollar/yen that strongly suggests official intervention," said Roberto Cobo Garcia, head of G10 FX strategy, at BBVA.

"The pair has broken below the 161 level, and it appears Japanese authorities have taken advantage of the bearish momentum generated by the weaker U.S. data to sell dollars and support the yen."

The move came ahead of the Bank of Japan (BOJ) meeting on Friday, just days after a divided Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged which sent the dollar sliding.

The yen has received little help from the more than $70 billion in dollar-selling intervention in April and May.

The Japanese currency also tumbled sharply against other peers, falling 2.2 per cent on the euro and 2.1 per cent on the pound.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement